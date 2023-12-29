Should you wager on Max Domi to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Domi stats and insights

In three of 32 games this season, Domi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in two games against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 3 1 2 12:43 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:16 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.