Will Michael McLeod Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 29?
Can we anticipate Michael McLeod scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- McLeod has zero points on the power play.
- McLeod averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|16:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.