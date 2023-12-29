Can we anticipate Michael McLeod scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McLeod stats and insights

  • McLeod has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
  • McLeod has zero points on the power play.
  • McLeod averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 16:55 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 14:03 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:45 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.