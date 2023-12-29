Friday's game that pits the Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-75 in favor of Robert Morris. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 76, Milwaukee 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Robert Morris (-0.1)

Robert Morris (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Milwaukee has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Robert Morris is 5-5-0. The Panthers have hit the over in seven games, while Colonials games have gone over six times.

Other Horizon League Predictions

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers average 74.8 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 77.9 per outing (323rd in college basketball). They have a -37 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Milwaukee is 154th in college basketball at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38 its opponents average.

Milwaukee connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.8 on average.

The Panthers average 92.5 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball), while allowing 96.3 points per 100 possessions (315th in college basketball).

Milwaukee forces 11.8 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (97th in college basketball play).

