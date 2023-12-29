How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League) are home in Horizon League play versus the Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- The Panthers are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials sit at 236th.
- The Panthers put up just 1.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Colonials give up (73.4).
- Milwaukee has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- Milwaukee is putting up 82.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (71.6).
- The Panthers allow 76.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 81.8 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Milwaukee has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 10.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 29.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|W 81-79
|University Credit Union Center
|12/13/2023
|Longwood
|L 80-67
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/22/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 85-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/31/2023
|Wright State
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
