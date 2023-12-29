In this season's Cotton Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), versus the Missouri Tigers. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Ohio State matchup.

Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium

Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-2.5) 48.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-2.5) 48.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Missouri vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

  • Missouri has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Tigers are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Ohio State is 6-4-1 ATS this year.
  • The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Missouri & Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

