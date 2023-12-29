Mitchell Marner will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Prop bets for Marner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mitchell Marner vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Marner has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marner has a point in 20 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points nine times.

Marner has an assist in 14 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Marner goes over his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Marner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 35 Points 9 13 Goals 1 22 Assists 8

