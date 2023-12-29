Morgan Frost and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Frost are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Morgan Frost vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost has averaged 10:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Frost has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Frost has a point in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 24 games this season, Frost has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Frost goes over his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 24.4% chance of Frost having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Frost Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 24 Games 2 10 Points 1 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

