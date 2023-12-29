Will Morgan Rielly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 29?
Should you wager on Morgan Rielly to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Rielly stats and insights
- Rielly has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted eight shots in two games against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Rielly has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
- Rielly's shooting percentage is 5.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Rielly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|24:50
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:26
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|26:43
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|24:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|26:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|23:10
|Away
|W 4-3
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
