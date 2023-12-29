Morgan Rielly will be among those in action Friday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Rielly against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Rielly vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 24:33 on the ice per game.

Rielly has a goal in four of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in 18 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

In 17 of 32 games this season, Rielly has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rielly has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rielly has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rielly Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 24 Points 2 4 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.