Should you bet on Nathan Bastian to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.0% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:07 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:33 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

