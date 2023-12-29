The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Foligno's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:47 per game on the ice, is +1.

In five of 34 games this season, Foligno has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Foligno has a point in 10 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In seven of 34 games this year, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Foligno's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Foligno Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 34 Games 2 17 Points 0 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

