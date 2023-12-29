The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nick Seeler score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Seeler stats and insights

  • Seeler is yet to score through 34 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • Seeler has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:24 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:59 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.