For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nico Hischier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hischier stats and insights

  • Hischier has scored in six of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
  • Hischier has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Hischier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:45 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 2 2 0 17:41 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.