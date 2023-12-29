Nico Hischier will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators face off on Friday at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hischier in that upcoming Devils-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nico Hischier vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hischier Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Hischier has averaged 13:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In six of 22 games this year, Hischier has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Hischier has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 22 games this year, Hischier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Hischier goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hischier Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 22 Games 3 15 Points 5 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.