Noah Dobson will be in action when the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals meet on Friday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Noah Dobson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson has averaged 25:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

Dobson has a goal in six games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dobson has a point in 23 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points eight times.

Dobson has an assist in 19 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Dobson hits the over on his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Dobson has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 34 Games 7 34 Points 2 6 Goals 0 28 Assists 2

