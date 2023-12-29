Our computer model predicts the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will defeat the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers on Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Sun Bowl Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-6.5) Over (41.5) Notre Dame 33, Oregon State 22

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish have beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.

In games it is played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has an ATS record of 6-2.

The Fighting Irish have played 12 games this year and eight of them have hit the over.

Notre Dame games have had an average of 51.2 points this season, 9.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Beavers based on the moneyline is 34.5%.

The Beavers have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Beavers' 11 games with a set total.

The average over/under in Oregon State games this year is 13.4 more points than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Fighting Irish vs. Beavers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 39.1 16.6 43.7 11.8 33 25 Oregon State 33.8 21.5 36.7 14.3 31 28.7

