When the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Oliver Wahlstrom find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wahlstrom stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Wahlstrom has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in three games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Wahlstrom's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:19 Home L 7-0 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 3-2 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 10:04 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.