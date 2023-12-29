Will Ondrej Palat Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 29?
In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Ondrej Palat to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Palat stats and insights
- Palat has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- Palat has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Palat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.