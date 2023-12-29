Ondrej Palat will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Prop bets for Palat are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ondrej Palat vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus this season, in 15:43 per game on the ice, is -3.

Palat has a goal in five games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palat has a point in 13 of 33 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Palat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 33 games played.

Palat's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Palat has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palat Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 33 Games 1 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

