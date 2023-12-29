The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Owen Tippett light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

  • In 11 of 34 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
  • On the power play, Tippett has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 16:17 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:52 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 13:56 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 2-1 OT

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

