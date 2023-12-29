Owen Tippett will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Looking to wager on Tippett's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Owen Tippett vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett has averaged 15:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Tippett has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tippett has a point in 17 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 34 games this year, Tippett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Tippett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 2 22 Points 2 12 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

