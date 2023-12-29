Friday's contest between the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6) and Rider Broncs (3-9) at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 80-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Penn State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 29.

The game has no set line.

Penn State vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 80, Rider 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Penn State vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-15.0)

Penn State (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Penn State's record against the spread this season is 4-8-0, and Rider's is 3-8-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Nittany Lions are 7-5-0 and the Broncs are 6-5-0.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Nittany Lions' +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

Penn State ranks 299th in college basketball at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 fewer than the 39.3 its opponents average.

Penn State knocks down 2.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.2 (121st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0.

The Nittany Lions rank 194th in college basketball with 94.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 120th in college basketball defensively with 87.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Penn State has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (86th in college basketball action), 4.7 fewer than the 15.3 it forces on average (24th in college basketball).

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs are being outscored by 4.1 points per game, with a -50 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (253rd in college basketball), and give up 75.9 per contest (294th in college basketball).

Rider ranks 19th in college basketball at 42.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 36.8 its opponents average.

Rider connects on 2.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.3 (336th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1.

Rider has committed 1.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (219th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (311th in college basketball).

