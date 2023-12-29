The Rider Broncs (3-9) battle the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Penn State vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • TV: B1G+

Penn State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Penn State has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Broncs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions sit at 301st.
  • The Nittany Lions record only 0.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Broncs allow (75.9).
  • Penn State is 3-3 when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Rider Stats Insights

  • The Broncs are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 43.1% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Rider has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.
  • The Broncs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions sit at 140th.
  • The Broncs score just 0.9 more points per game (71.8) than the Nittany Lions allow their opponents to score (70.9).
  • When Rider allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 2-3.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (68.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions surrendered 66.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.5.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Penn State fared better at home last year, draining 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Rider Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Rider is scoring 85.0 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging on the road (65.1).
  • The Broncs are conceding fewer points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (77.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Rider makes fewer treys away (4.8 per game) than at home (6.5), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (26.8%).

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Ohio State W 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 Georgia Tech L 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 Le Moyne W 72-55 Bryce Jordan Center
12/29/2023 Rider - Bryce Jordan Center
1/4/2024 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 Michigan - Palestra

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Monmouth L 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/20/2023 @ Delaware W 88-85 Bob Carpenter Center
12/23/2023 Pennsylvania L 77-73 Alumni Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
1/5/2024 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena
1/7/2024 Canisius - Alumni Gymnasium

