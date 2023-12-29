How to Watch Penn State vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rider Broncs (3-9) battle the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Penn State vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: B1G+
Penn State Stats Insights
- This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.
- Penn State has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Broncs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions sit at 301st.
- The Nittany Lions record only 0.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Broncs allow (75.9).
- Penn State is 3-3 when scoring more than 75.9 points.
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 43.1% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Rider has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.
- The Broncs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions sit at 140th.
- The Broncs score just 0.9 more points per game (71.8) than the Nittany Lions allow their opponents to score (70.9).
- When Rider allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 2-3.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (68.4).
- In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions surrendered 66.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.5.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Penn State fared better at home last year, draining 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Rider Home & Away Comparison
- At home Rider is scoring 85.0 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging on the road (65.1).
- The Broncs are conceding fewer points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (77.9).
- Beyond the arc, Rider makes fewer treys away (4.8 per game) than at home (6.5), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (26.8%).
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Ohio State
|W 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 72-55
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/29/2023
|Rider
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|Michigan
|-
|Palestra
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 77-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Delaware
|W 88-85
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/23/2023
|Pennsylvania
|L 77-73
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
|1/7/2024
|Canisius
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
