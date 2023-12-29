The Rider Broncs (3-9) battle the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Penn State vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: B1G+

Penn State Stats Insights

This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.

Penn State has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Broncs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions sit at 301st.

The Nittany Lions record only 0.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Broncs allow (75.9).

Penn State is 3-3 when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 43.1% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Rider has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Broncs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions sit at 140th.

The Broncs score just 0.9 more points per game (71.8) than the Nittany Lions allow their opponents to score (70.9).

When Rider allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 2-3.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (68.4).

In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions surrendered 66.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.5.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Penn State fared better at home last year, draining 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Rider Home & Away Comparison

At home Rider is scoring 85.0 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging on the road (65.1).

The Broncs are conceding fewer points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (77.9).

Beyond the arc, Rider makes fewer treys away (4.8 per game) than at home (6.5), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (26.8%).

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Ohio State W 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 Georgia Tech L 82-81 Madison Square Garden 12/21/2023 Le Moyne W 72-55 Bryce Jordan Center 12/29/2023 Rider - Bryce Jordan Center 1/4/2024 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 Michigan - Palestra

Rider Upcoming Schedule