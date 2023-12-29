The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6) play the Rider Broncs (3-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Rider matchup in this article.

Penn State vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Penn State vs. Rider Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Rider Moneyline FanDuel Penn State (-14.5) 146.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Penn State vs. Rider Betting Trends

Penn State has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Nittany Lions' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Rider has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Broncs' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Penn State is 51st in the country. It is way below that, 104th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Nittany Lions' national championship odds the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

Penn State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

