Penn State vs. Rider December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) face the Rider Broncs (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.
Penn State vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Penn State Players to Watch
- Qudus Wahab: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kanye Clary: 16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Kern: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
Rider Players to Watch
- Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Penn State vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|294th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|36.2
|90th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|4th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
