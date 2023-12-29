The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) face the Rider Broncs (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.

Penn State vs. Rider Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Penn State Players to Watch

Qudus Wahab: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kanye Clary: 16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Hicks: 8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Kern: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Penn State vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 70.2 209th 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 294th 32.6 Rebounds 36.2 90th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 5.0 349th 128th 13.7 Assists 11.4 307th 4th 8.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

