The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) face the Rider Broncs (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Penn State vs. Rider Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Penn State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Qudus Wahab: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kanye Clary: 16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Players to Watch

  • Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank
162nd 72.2 Points Scored 70.2 209th
120th 68.2 Points Allowed 67.6 99th
294th 32.6 Rebounds 36.2 90th
355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
4th 10.4 3pt Made 5.0 349th
128th 13.7 Assists 11.4 307th
4th 8.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.