The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6) take the court against the Rider Broncs (3-9) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total is 147 for the matchup.

Penn State vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Penn State -13.5 147

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Nittany Lions have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Penn State has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -1325 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 93% chance of a victory for the Nittany Lions.

Rider has gone 3-8-0 ATS this year.

This season, the Broncs have been a moneyline underdog of -1325 or more three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Rider has an 11.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Penn State vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147 % of Games Over 147 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 6 50% 76.4 148.2 70.9 146.8 142.5 Rider 6 54.5% 71.8 148.2 75.9 146.8 142.2

Additional Penn State vs Rider Insights & Trends

The Nittany Lions score only 0.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Broncs allow (75.9).

Penn State has a 2-4 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall when putting up more than 75.9 points.

The Broncs' 71.8 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 70.9 the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

Rider has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Penn State vs. Rider Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 4-8-0 1-4 7-5-0 Rider 3-8-0 1-3 6-5-0

Penn State vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State Rider 13-4 Home Record 8-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-1 5-5-1 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 11-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

