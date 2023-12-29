Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 29?
Can we anticipate Philipp Kurashev lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kurashev stats and insights
- In six of 27 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kurashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|17:43
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|20:25
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:45
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.