Can we count on Pierre Engvall finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Engvall stats and insights

  • Engvall has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In three games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Engvall has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Engvall's shooting percentage is 8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:30 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.