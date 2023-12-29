Pierre Engvall and the New York Islanders will face the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Thinking about a bet on Engvall? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Pierre Engvall vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 14:39 on the ice per game.

In four of 33 games this year, Engvall has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Engvall has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 33 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In eight of 33 games this year, Engvall has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Engvall's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 33 Games 9 13 Points 4 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

