The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Reese Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In two of 23 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

