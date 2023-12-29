Should you bet on Robert Bortuzzo to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals meet up on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bortuzzo stats and insights

Bortuzzo is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Bortuzzo has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bortuzzo recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.