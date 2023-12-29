Will Robert Bortuzzo Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 29?
Should you bet on Robert Bortuzzo to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals meet up on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bortuzzo stats and insights
- Bortuzzo is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Bortuzzo has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Bortuzzo recent games
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
