In the upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Ryan Poehling to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600

Poehling stats and insights

In three of 29 games this season, Poehling has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Poehling has no points on the power play.

Poehling averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

