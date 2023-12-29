Friday's contest that pits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-3) against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 80, Loyola (MD) 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-20.2)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-20.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.6

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Loyola (MD), who is 5-5-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hawks are 4-6-0 and the Greyhounds are 6-4-0.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks average 76.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per contest (60th in college basketball). They have a +131 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is grabbing 37.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8 per outing.

Saint Joseph's (PA) knocks down 11.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (8.6). It is shooting 36.6% from deep (66th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.9%.

The Hawks rank 133rd in college basketball with 97.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 49th in college basketball defensively with 83.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (174th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (137th in college basketball).

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds have been outscored by 5.6 points per game (posting 67.3 points per game, 320th in college basketball, while conceding 72.9 per contest, 235th in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential.

Loyola (MD) grabs 35.8 rebounds per game (224th in college basketball), compared to the 35.4 of its opponents.

Loyola (MD) makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 33.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.7%.

Loyola (MD) has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (319th in college basketball) while forcing 11 (277th in college basketball).

