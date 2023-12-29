The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) will try to end a six-game road losing skid at the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Hawks make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • In games Saint Joseph's (PA) shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Hawks are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds sit at 223rd.
  • The Hawks put up 76.3 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 72.9 the Greyhounds allow.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-2 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

  • The Greyhounds' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (37.8%).
  • Loyola (MD) has compiled a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.8% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 278th.
  • The Greyhounds' 67.3 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 65.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • When Loyola (MD) gives up fewer than 76.3 points, it is 2-5.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Joseph's (PA) put up 75.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawks gave up 70.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) made 9.9 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Loyola (MD) is averaging four more points per game at home (71.3) than away (67.3).
  • At home, the Greyhounds concede 69 points per game. On the road, they allow 76.1.
  • At home, Loyola (MD) sinks 7.5 treys per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages on the road (8.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (38%) than on the road (33.3%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Princeton W 74-70 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/16/2023 Iona W 83-58 UBS Arena
12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 89-82 TD Arena
12/29/2023 Loyola (MD) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
1/3/2024 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
1/10/2024 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Mount St. Mary's L 77-64 Reitz Arena
12/16/2023 @ George Mason L 62-54 EagleBank Arena
12/22/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) W 91-57 Reitz Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
1/3/2024 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court
1/6/2024 Lehigh - Reitz Arena

