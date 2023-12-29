How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) will try to end a six-game road losing skid at the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games Saint Joseph's (PA) shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Hawks are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds sit at 223rd.
- The Hawks put up 76.3 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 72.9 the Greyhounds allow.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-2 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Loyola (MD) Stats Insights
- The Greyhounds' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (37.8%).
- Loyola (MD) has compiled a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 278th.
- The Greyhounds' 67.3 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 65.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- When Loyola (MD) gives up fewer than 76.3 points, it is 2-5.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) put up 75.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks gave up 70.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) made 9.9 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Loyola (MD) is averaging four more points per game at home (71.3) than away (67.3).
- At home, the Greyhounds concede 69 points per game. On the road, they allow 76.1.
- At home, Loyola (MD) sinks 7.5 treys per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages on the road (8.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (38%) than on the road (33.3%).
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Princeton
|W 74-70
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Iona
|W 83-58
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 89-82
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|L 77-64
|Reitz Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 62-54
|EagleBank Arena
|12/22/2023
|Saint Mary's (MD)
|W 91-57
|Reitz Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
|1/6/2024
|Lehigh
|-
|Reitz Arena
