The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) will try to end a six-game road losing skid at the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

The Hawks make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games Saint Joseph's (PA) shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Hawks are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds sit at 223rd.

The Hawks put up 76.3 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 72.9 the Greyhounds allow.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-2 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

The Greyhounds' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (37.8%).

Loyola (MD) has compiled a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 278th.

The Greyhounds' 67.3 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 65.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When Loyola (MD) gives up fewer than 76.3 points, it is 2-5.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) put up 75.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Hawks gave up 70.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.

Saint Joseph's (PA) made 9.9 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Loyola (MD) is averaging four more points per game at home (71.3) than away (67.3).

At home, the Greyhounds concede 69 points per game. On the road, they allow 76.1.

At home, Loyola (MD) sinks 7.5 treys per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages on the road (8.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (38%) than on the road (33.3%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 Princeton W 74-70 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/16/2023 Iona W 83-58 UBS Arena 12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 89-82 TD Arena 12/29/2023 Loyola (MD) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 1/3/2024 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center 1/10/2024 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule