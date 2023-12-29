Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) meet the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Erik Reynolds II: 16.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Golden Dike: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deon Perry: 12.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- D'Angelo Stines: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Milos Ilic: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|179th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|66.2
|326th
|34th
|63.8
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|285th
|164th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|243rd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|275th
|11th
|10.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|189th
|40th
|16.6
|Assists
|14.3
|131st
|138th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|14.5
|336th
