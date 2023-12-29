The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) meet the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Erik Reynolds II: 16.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Lynn Greer III: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Brown: 10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Golden Dike: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Deon Perry: 12.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK D'Angelo Stines: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Alonso Faure: 7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Milos Ilic: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 179th 75.1 Points Scored 66.2 326th 34th 63.8 Points Allowed 75.6 285th 164th 37.2 Rebounds 35.5 232nd 243rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 275th 11th 10.7 3pt Made 7.4 189th 40th 16.6 Assists 14.3 131st 138th 11.4 Turnovers 14.5 336th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.