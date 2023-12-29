The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 137.5.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Joseph's (PA) -17.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Loyola (MD) Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Loyola (MD)'s ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Loyola (MD)'s .500 mark (5-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 6 60% 76.3 143.6 65.4 138.3 146.3 Loyola (MD) 6 60% 67.3 143.6 72.9 138.3 140.5

Additional Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Loyola (MD) Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Hawks put up are just 3.4 more points than the Greyhounds allow (72.9).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when putting up more than 72.9 points.

The Greyhounds put up only 1.9 more points per game (67.3) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (65.4).

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Loyola (MD) is 3-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 7-3-0 1-1 4-6-0 Loyola (MD) 5-5-0 2-0 6-4-0

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Loyola (MD) 10-6 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 3-13 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-10-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.