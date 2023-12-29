Friday's game features the San Diego Toreros (9-4) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) clashing at Jenny Craig Pavilion (on December 29) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 win for San Diego.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

San Diego vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 75, Fresno State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego (-5.3)

San Diego (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

San Diego is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Fresno State's 3-7-0 ATS record. The Toreros have hit the over in six games, while Bulldogs games have gone over eight times.

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros average 72.9 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per contest (219th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.

San Diego is 113th in the country at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 36.8 its opponents average.

San Diego connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (131st in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 32.4% from deep.

The Toreros score 90.2 points per 100 possessions (281st in college basketball), while giving up 89.6 points per 100 possessions (183rd in college basketball).

San Diego and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Toreros commit 13.2 per game (289th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (130th in college basketball action).

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -14 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.4 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per outing (225th in college basketball).

Fresno State pulls down 33.8 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball), compared to the 32.9 of its opponents.

Fresno State hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (260th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (149th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 per contest its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

Fresno State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.1 per game (326th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

