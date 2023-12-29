How to Watch San Diego vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego Toreros (9-4) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
San Diego vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Diego Stats Insights
- The Toreros are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games San Diego shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Toreros are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 290th.
- The Toreros score just 0.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow (72.6).
- When San Diego scores more than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.
- This season, Fresno State has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 229th.
- The Bulldogs put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (71.4) than the Toreros give up (72.4).
- Fresno State is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Diego posted 76.5 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 79.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Toreros allowed 75.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 86.5.
- In home games, San Diego made 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than away from home (8.0). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (37.3%).
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 away.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 60.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.
- At home, Fresno State drained 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (31.9%).
San Diego Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Arizona State
|W 89-84
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/15/2023
|Portland State
|W 69-65
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota
|W 69-66
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Westcliff
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 61-58
|Save Mart Center
|12/18/2023
|Portland State
|L 75-72
|Save Mart Center
|12/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 77-57
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|Nevada
|-
|Save Mart Center
