The San Diego Toreros (9-4) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

San Diego Stats Insights

The Toreros are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games San Diego shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Toreros are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 290th.

The Toreros score just 0.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow (72.6).

When San Diego scores more than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.

This season, Fresno State has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 229th.

The Bulldogs put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (71.4) than the Toreros give up (72.4).

Fresno State is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego posted 76.5 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 79.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Toreros allowed 75.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 86.5.

In home games, San Diego made 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than away from home (8.0). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (37.3%).

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 away.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 60.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.

At home, Fresno State drained 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (31.9%).

San Diego Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Arizona State W 89-84 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/15/2023 Portland State W 69-65 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/21/2023 South Dakota W 69-66 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/29/2023 Fresno State - Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/31/2023 Westcliff - Jenny Craig Pavilion 1/4/2024 Saint Mary's (CA) - Jenny Craig Pavilion

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule