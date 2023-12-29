The San Diego Toreros (9-4) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego Stats Insights

  • The Toreros are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • In games San Diego shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Toreros are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 290th.
  • The Toreros score just 0.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow (72.6).
  • When San Diego scores more than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.
  • This season, Fresno State has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 229th.
  • The Bulldogs put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (71.4) than the Toreros give up (72.4).
  • Fresno State is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Diego posted 76.5 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 79.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Toreros allowed 75.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 86.5.
  • In home games, San Diego made 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than away from home (8.0). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (37.3%).

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 away.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 60.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.
  • At home, Fresno State drained 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (31.9%).

San Diego Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Arizona State W 89-84 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/15/2023 Portland State W 69-65 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 South Dakota W 69-66 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 Fresno State - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/31/2023 Westcliff - Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/4/2024 Saint Mary's (CA) - Jenny Craig Pavilion

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 61-58 Save Mart Center
12/18/2023 Portland State L 75-72 Save Mart Center
12/22/2023 @ San Francisco L 77-57 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 Nevada - Save Mart Center

