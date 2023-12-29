The San Diego Toreros (9-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego vs. Fresno State matchup.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline

San Diego vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

San Diego has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.

A total of six out of the Toreros' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Fresno State is 3-8-0 ATS this year.

A total of eight Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.