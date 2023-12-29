The San Diego Toreros (8-4) will play the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Game Information

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 13.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Deuce Turner: 14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK PJ Hayes: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dragos Lungu: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Xavier Dusell: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Leo Colimerio: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Diego vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank 228th 73.3 Points Scored 72.8 234th 229th 72.9 Points Allowed 71.9 208th 133rd 37.8 Rebounds 33.9 285th 249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.9 326th 238th 6.8 3pt Made 7.2 209th 234th 12.7 Assists 14.4 125th 302nd 13.5 Turnovers 13.9 319th

