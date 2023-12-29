The San Diego Toreros (8-4) will play the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Game Information

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Wayne McKinney III: 13.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Deuce Turner: 14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • PJ Hayes: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dragos Lungu: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 14.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Enoch Boakye: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Leo Colimerio: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Diego vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank
228th 73.3 Points Scored 72.8 234th
229th 72.9 Points Allowed 71.9 208th
133rd 37.8 Rebounds 33.9 285th
249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.9 326th
238th 6.8 3pt Made 7.2 209th
234th 12.7 Assists 14.4 125th
302nd 13.5 Turnovers 13.9 319th

