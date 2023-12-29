San Diego vs. Fresno State December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (8-4) will play the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
San Diego vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 13.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 14.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dragos Lungu: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
San Diego vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Fresno State AVG
|Fresno State Rank
|228th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|72.8
|234th
|229th
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|208th
|133rd
|37.8
|Rebounds
|33.9
|285th
|249th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|326th
|238th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|209th
|234th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.4
|125th
|302nd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|13.9
|319th
