The San Diego Toreros (9-4) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego -1.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego vs Fresno State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Toreros have compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

San Diego has been at least a -115 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Toreros.

Fresno State is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Fresno State has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego 6 54.5% 72.9 144.3 72.4 145 147.4 Fresno State 7 70% 71.4 144.3 72.6 145 138

Additional San Diego vs Fresno State Insights & Trends

The 72.9 points per game the Toreros record are only 0.3 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.6).

When San Diego scores more than 72.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bulldogs score an average of 71.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 72.4 the Toreros allow.

Fresno State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 72.4 points.

San Diego vs. Fresno State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego 4-7-0 1-3 6-5-0 Fresno State 3-7-0 0-3 8-2-0

San Diego vs. Fresno State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego Fresno State 8-9 Home Record 7-7 3-8 Away Record 4-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

