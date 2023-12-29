In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Sean Couturier to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in nine of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Couturier has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:25 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:55 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:14 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 OT

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

