Will Sean Couturier Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 29?
In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Sean Couturier to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Couturier stats and insights
- Couturier has scored in nine of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Couturier has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Couturier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:55
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:59
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flyers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
