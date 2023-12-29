Sean Couturier and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. There are prop bets for Couturier available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Couturier vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:38 on the ice per game.

Couturier has a goal in nine games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 32 games this year, Couturier has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Couturier has an assist in 13 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Couturier goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Couturier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Couturier Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.