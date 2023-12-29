For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sebastian Aho a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Aho scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In three games against the Capitals this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:07 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

