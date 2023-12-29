Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 29?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sebastian Aho a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aho stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Aho scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In three games against the Capitals this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|1:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.