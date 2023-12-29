Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 29?
Should you bet on Simon Benoit to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has taken one shot in two games against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Benoit has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 131 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Benoit recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
