On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Simon Nemec going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

  • Nemec has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
  • Nemec has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Nemec's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

