On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Simon Nemec going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

Nemec has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Nemec has picked up one assist on the power play.

Nemec's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

