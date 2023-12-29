Will Simon Nemec Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Simon Nemec going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Nemec stats and insights
- Nemec has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Nemec has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Nemec's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
