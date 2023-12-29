For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is T.J. Brodie a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 31 games this season.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Brodie has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:38 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:36 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:27 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:40 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

