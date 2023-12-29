Can we count on Taylor Raddysh finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

  • Raddysh has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • On the power play, Raddysh has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:44 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 19:17 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:02 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:32 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:15 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

