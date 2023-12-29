Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Fancy a bet on Meier in the Devils-Senators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Timo Meier vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Meier Season Stats Insights

Meier's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:15 per game on the ice, is -14.

Meier has scored a goal in eight of 26 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Meier has a point in 12 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Meier has an assist in five of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Meier goes over his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Meier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 26 Games 3 15 Points 2 9 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

