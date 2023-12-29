Will Timothy Liljegren Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 29?
Can we count on Timothy Liljegren finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Liljegren stats and insights
- Liljegren is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Liljegren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|23:30
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|4:49
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.