Can we count on Timothy Liljegren finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Liljegren stats and insights

Liljegren is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Liljegren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 23:30 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:38 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 4:49 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:07 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:13 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

